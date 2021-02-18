LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The winter storms causing problems for millions of Americans, are also causing challenges for COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites in Las Vegas.
Delays in vaccine shipments have forced clinics to postpone or cancel appointments.
Michael Gardner, from the UNLV School of Medicine, said the site on campus is only giving out second doses, until they can get more of the vaccine.
"We've been doing well up until this week," Gardner said. "Clearly across the country, the weather has delayed some shipments, so for today we are only doing second doses, we fully expect that by next week we'll be back up and running at full strength again."
The site at UNLV made the decision to favor first doses on Wednesday, after shipments of Moderna's vaccine were delayed.
Since opening on January 11th, the vaccine site at UNLV's School of Medicine has administered more than 37,000 shots. That includes both first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
