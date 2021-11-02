LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics announced Tuesday that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all Rebels' basketball games played at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The move to require vaccines will allow fans to attend without wearing a mask, according to a news release.
ANNOUNCEMENT: UNLV Athletics To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For All Rebels' Basketball Games At Thomas & Mack Center🔗 https://t.co/Du2lRNvOBe pic.twitter.com/8Pf98MhAKJ— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) November 2, 2021
The school said that the new policy will be implemented prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, which is Wednesday, Nov. 10.
According to the release, details regarding the process for fans to provide proof of vaccination to attend UNLV basketball games at the Thomas & Mack Center will be announced in the coming days.
Season ticket holders and those who purchased mini plans or single-game tickets will receive an e-mail in the near future with details, the release notes.
UNLV says that those not eligible for vaccination may attend but must comply with state and local health guidelines.
According to UNLV, fans who have purchased tickets for the 2021-22 season and wish to receive a refund should contact the UNLV Athletics ticket office at 702-739-3267. Season ticket holders that request refunds will be permitted to purchase their same seats again for the 2022-23 season.
"We are committed to the health and safety of our Rebel community," said UNLV Interim Director of Athletics Erick Harper. "After much thought and reviewing all feedback, we have decided to require vaccinations to attend UNLV basketball games at the Thomas & Mack Center for this season. The best way to protect yourself and others from this virus is to be fully vaccinated and we encourage all to get vaccinated if they haven't already done so. Having a fully vaccinated audience will also allow fans to experience the games without wearing masks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.