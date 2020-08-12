UPDATE: UNLV Medicine Pediatrics will offer free immunizations for students going back to school.
The pediatric clinic will vaccinate at no cost on August 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1524 Pinto Lane.
The clinic is asking parents and guardians to bring the child's immunization records and insurance cards. Immunizations will be provided on a first come first served basis while supplies last.
Parents and guardians can call 702-944-2828 for more information.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUGUST 7): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials are urging parents and guardians to ensure that students are properly immunized before starting school.
The Southern Nevada Health District issued the reminder on Friday afternoon, adding that immunizations are available at SNHD clinics by appointment only, with only one parent or guardian allowed in the clinic at the time of the service. The district encourages parents to bring immunization records to their appointments, and to contact their health care provider if they cannot find the record.
If their children were immunized in Nevada, parents can visit a statewide immunization registry at https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal or call Nevada WebIZ at 1 (877) 689-3249.
Immunizations that were up-to-date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada.
Children entering 7th grade must be immunized against tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) as well as Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis) in the form of a quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY). The meningitis vaccine is also required for 8th through 12th grade students who are new to the Clark County School District. A booster dose of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate and the meningococcal B vaccines are recommended for teens who are 16 to 18 years old.
A full list of vaccinations required in Nevada can be found at immunizenevada.org/NVSchoolRequirements. Appointments can be scheduled at www.snhd.info/back-to-school or by calling 702-759-0850.
