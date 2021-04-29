LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV will close its COVID-19 vaccination site, according to a letter from UNLV President Keith Whitfield.
Whitfield said the site will stop offering first dose appointments after Friday, May 7. The site will stay open to administer second doses to those who get their first dose by May 7.
Whitfield said the site is closing due to a decline in demand. Since opening, UNLV has administered 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this extraordinary initiative, including students, faculty and staff in the School of Nursing and the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, Student Health, and our sister institutions, Nevada State College and the College of Southern Nevada. This has truly been a team effort from the start," Whitfield said.
"I want to recognize UNLV Medicine for their leadership role in both the vaccination sites at UNLV and CSN and for their testing site launched in early 2020. They have shown admirable leadership and an unwavering dedication to the welfare of those in our community."
Cashman Center will also close vaccine operations May 5.
