LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The UNLV Athletics Department announced that four student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the positive cases, the athletics department has suspended all voluntary student athlete workouts through at least July 5.
Student athletes who tested positive have been placed in isolation per medical protocols and procedures. Out of caution, the athletics department asked other student athletes who may have been in contact with those testing positive to self quarantine.
UNLV Athletics will work with medical personnel and team doctors to determine when workouts can resume safely.
