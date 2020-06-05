LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV's student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus starting Monday after coronavirus put a halt on college athletics.
UNLV Athletics made the announcement Friday afternoon, stating it is in accordance with guidelines provided from local health officials, the Mountain West Conference and NCAA. The athletes can return on a voluntary basis.
Football, women's soccer and volleyball athletes can return starting June 8. Those participating in men's and women's basketball, cross county and men's soccer can return starting June 15.
“We are encouraged by this first important step,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We have been thoughtful and methodical in defining our process in this phased-in approach.
“We are appreciative of the University’s COVID Management Team for their leadership and guidance throughout this process," Reed-Francois continued. "Taking into account the best practices and industry standards of national and world sporting organizations with the health and safety of student-athletes and staff being our number one priority and at the forefront of our decision making, our Recovery Task Force evaluated input at multiple levels. The primary focus was to map out a return to campus in a way that provides a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes and mitigates risk, while preserving our mission.”
It marks the first step in UNLV's return to play plan.
UNLV said the following guidelines have been implemented regarding the return of student-athletes to campus:
- All student-athletes must self-quarantine for 14 days prior to any voluntary workouts.
- All student-athletes, performance staff and coaches will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing.
- Student-athletes will be required to complete daily symptom screening and temperature checks upon entering a facility for a workout. A strict ingress/egress protocol has been established.
- All social distancing and cleanliness protocols must be strictly adhered.
- All student-athletes will be provided with cloth facial coverings and will be required to wear them at all times, following social distancing protocols; with the only exceptions during workouts.
- All newcomers must complete high school graduation requirements and full physicals prior to workouts.
- All student-athletes and staff must complete mandatory protocol training.
- Limited laundry services will be provided in a systematic manner but locker rooms will remain closed until further notice.
- Robust and enhanced sanitation procedures have been put in place.
- All other dates for the return of other sports are to be determined.
