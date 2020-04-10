LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Hundreds have answered the call to join Governor Sisolak’s Battle Born Medical Corps. The team will help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new dean of UNLV’s School of Medicine said it could lead to a long-term solution for Nevada’s doctor shortage.
“I just got to UNLV April 1st,” Dr. Marc J. Kahn said. Two weeks before that school was suspended and casinos closed. “I think our governor has done a great job. He jumped in early.”
Dr. Kahn came from Louisiana. He was a leader at Tulane University School of Medicine. Despite decades of experience, he can’t treat patients in Nevada yet.
“Each state has it’s own process for getting a license,” he explained.”
In Nevada, it’s a process that can take months.
“Any delay in the system prolongs the time between the doctor gets here and time the doctor can actually start working for a living,” Dr. Kahn said.
That’s why he is hopeful the governor’s new initiative will change things.
“I really want to get involved on the front lines, taking care of patients during our current pandemic,” Dr. Kahn said.
He remembers living and working in Louisiana in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit.
“We moved our medical school and I moved my family to Houston, Texas about 350 miles from New Orleans,” he said. “The state of Texas set up an emergency program where I could quickly get a Texas license so I could actually participate in health care.”
Dr. Kahn said New York is doing the same thing right now. Healthcare workers from across the country are going into our nation’s coronavirus epicenter.
“New York greatly facilitated the transfer of licenses from one state to another,” he said. That’s how the state is able to get out-of-state workers on the front lines immediately.
Dr. Kahn believes Nevada could do something similar.
“Nevada being a tourist destination could potentially benefit from retired physicians who can contribute their help to fight the pandemic,” he said. “I would think that Las Vegas would be an attractive place for them to come.”
Governor Sisolak promised certain requirements would be waived, speeding up the process for qualified workers who sign up.
“I hope that it happens quickly,” Dr. Kahn said. “I’m probably going to try to work this weekend again to get the paperwork filled out so I can get licensed in Nevada.”
An easier path to licensure could get doctors on the front lines faster.
“The quicker a physician can get licensed, the quicker a physician can start work in a particular state,” he said.
While he is new to Nevada, he is already finding ways to improve the valley’s health care.
“Medical care is the same from state to state so perhaps it makes a little less sense to have specific state requirements for a license,” Dr. Kahn said. “I think though especially with the current pandemic, it really underscores the need for an academic health center in southern Nevada. And frankly, I want to be part of building that.”
