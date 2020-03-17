LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced Tuesday it would require all student to leave campus housing by March 21.
All students who live in UNLV residence halls are asked to move out by 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, the school said in a media release. This includes Dayton Hall, Tonopah Complex, South Complex, and Upper Class Complex. It does not include residents at The Degree and Legacy LV as these properties are privately managed.
If you are on spring break and plan not to return/cannot return by Saturday, March 21
Housing will assist students on a case-by-case basis, including how to get your things packed and shipped. Please contact housing@unlv.edu.
If you do not have other housing options or cannot return home:
- Complete the following form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9VQD5D
- Students who receive approval to remain on-campus may be relocated to other on-campus housing. Dining options on campus may be limited.
- If you have further questions, contact the housing department immediately by visiting the Main Housing Office in Tonopah North, emailing housing@unlv.edu or calling 702-895-3489.
- For questions about apartment-style leases, such as The Degree and Legacy LV, contact the Community Manager at: chad.clark@assetliving.com.
"We recognize this is disruptive and inconvenient, and we thank you for your patience and understanding. Our primary goal is to keep you safe and healthy," the school wrote.
DIVISION OF EDUCATIONAL OUTREACH
UNLV's Division of Educational Outreach will close its offices and transition to virtual customer service effective immediately, according to a Tuesday release.
In a growing list of valley closures and cancellations spawned by coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, the department will cease in-person operations at its Paradise Campus, the release stated.
Staffers will be available via phone and email Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The closure prevents the processing of grades, letters of completion and certificates, DEO said.
"We hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible," DEO said.
A date for resumed operations was not given as of Tuesday evening.
CONTACT INFO
Continuing Education
702-895-5099
OLLI
702-774-5664
INFORMATION DESK
702-895-3394
