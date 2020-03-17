UNLV Division of Educational Outreach

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV's Division of Educational Outreach will close its offices and transition to virtual customer service effective immediately, according to a Tuesday release.

In a growing list of valley closures and cancellations spawned by coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, the department will cease in-person operations at its Paradise Campus, the release stated.

Staffers will be available via phone and email Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The closure prevents the processing of grades, letters of completion and certificates, DEO said.

"We hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible," DEO said.

 A date for resumed operations was not given as of Tuesday evening.

CONTACT INFO

Continuing Education

702-895-5099

continuing.education@unlv.edu

OLLI

702-774-5664

olliatunlv@unlv.edu

INFORMATION DESK

702-895-3394

edoutreach@unlv.edu

