LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV's Division of Educational Outreach will close its offices and transition to virtual customer service effective immediately, according to a Tuesday release.
In a growing list of valley closures and cancellations spawned by coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, the department will cease in-person operations at its Paradise Campus, the release stated.
Staffers will be available via phone and email Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The closure prevents the processing of grades, letters of completion and certificates, DEO said.
"We hope to resume normal operations as soon as possible," DEO said.
A date for resumed operations was not given as of Tuesday evening.
CONTACT INFO
Continuing Education
702-895-5099
OLLI
702-774-5664
INFORMATION DESK
702-895-3394
