LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mountain West Conference on Wednesday announced that due to positive COVID-19 cases within the UNLV men's basketball program, the two-game series between the Runnin' Rebels and San Diego State has been postponed.
The games were originally scheduled for Jan. 2-4, 2021 in Las Vegas.
