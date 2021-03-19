LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV President Keith Whitfield announced Friday that the university was planning for an in-person graduation ceremony.
The university announced in February that graduation would be held virtually for the spring semester. Students started an online petition calling for the ceremony to be held in person, which garnered nearly 3,000 signatures.
"This decision may surprise some, but I have given it much thought, and I absolutely believe we can offer a traditional commencement while adhering to public health guidelines," Whitfield said in a letter to UNLV students and staff. "Graduation is the culmination of a student’s educational journey and is a significant milestone in their UNLV career. We need to make every effort to provide an experience our graduates so richly deserve."
Whitfield said there would be two ceremonies for Spring 2021 graduates planned for Sam Boyd Stadium at 8 a.m. on May 14 and 15. A third ceremony for all 2020 graduates was planned for May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Each graduate will be allowed up to four guests, with everyone required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings during the event.
"I am confident an in-person commencement can be done in a responsible way, giving students the commencement experience they cherish and the university an opportunity to better highlight their amazing achievements," Whitfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.