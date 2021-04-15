LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas clinic is accepting walk ins after administering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
In addition to accepting next day appointments, the UNLV clinic inside the student union building is now accepting first-dose walk ins from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Second doses of the vaccine remain by appointment only to ensure proper timing between doses.
UNLV is administering the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older. 16- and 17- year-olds wishing to be vaccinated would need make an appointment at a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic is prepared to handle more than 2,000 patients a day. Wait times typically are no more than an hour from check-in to departure, according to UNLV.
Those wishing to be vaccinated are asked to arrive with a government issued photo I.D. and insurance card if available, although insurance is not required to receive a no-cost vaccine.
The UNLV vaccine clinic is located in the student union building on campus (4505 S. Maryland Pkwy.). Free parking is available in Lot D.
Appointments still can be made through UNLV's portal.
