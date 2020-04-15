LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With support from the Nevada National Guard, UNLV Medicine announced on Wednesday said that it is expanding its curbside testing operation.
According to a news release, UNLV Medicine says it will gradually increase its testing capacity from 150 to 300 tests per day.
UNLV Medicine, which has been conducting curbside COVID-19 tests since March 23, says it has tested more than 3,000 Southern Nevadans, according to the release.
Individuals exhibiting symptoms as defined by the CDC, or who have been in direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, should call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment to be tested. All callers are asked a series of questions to determine if they meet the CDC criteria and will be screened again upon arrival.
Nasal swab tests will be administered in the parking area outside UNLV Medicine, 1125 Shadow Lane.
According to the release, there is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, who should expect to receive the test results in 5-7 days.
UNLV Medicine is expanding capacity at it's COVID-19 testing operation. After receiving new supply of tests, we anticipate testing thru May 1. Call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 am and 3 pm Mon-Fri. Tests by appointment only, with no out of pocket cost to patient. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qvtJEsYngk— UNLV Medicine (@UNLVmedicine) April 15, 2020
UNLV Medicine anticipates proving curbside COVID-19 testing through Monday through Friday through May 1, or until the supply of tests is depleted, officials said.
