LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Medicine announced it will start conducting curbside COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, March 24 by appointment only.
UNLV Medicine is the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine, according to a media release from the school. The tests will only be available for those who meet the CDC guidelines for testing.
Those with symptoms described by the CDC or have had direct contact with a COVID-19 patient are asked to call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday for an appointment.
Callers will be surveyed to see if they meet the criteria, according to the release, and will be screened again upon arrival.
Nasal swab tests will be used in the parking lot outside of the clinic (1125 Shadow Lane). Patients are asked to arrive at their appointment time and they'll be directed through the test while staying in their vehicle.
UNLV said there will be no out-of-pocket cost and should expect the results in five to seven days. The test results will be reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.