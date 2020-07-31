LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 curbside testing at the UNLV Medicine facility on Shadow Lane ends on Friday, a spokesperson for the school said.
According to a release, after testing more than 18,000 Nevadans for COVID-19 since March 23, UNLV Medicine will no longer conduct curbside testing after July 31.
Officials said that assistance from the Nevada National Guard helped make the Shadow Lane testing site the longest continuously running test site in Nevada.
According to the release, with the removal of the National Guard, UNLV Medicine personnel will be reassigned to their respective clinics to manage increased patient visits as more people return to their doctors.
Remaining patients will be notified of their test results and UNLV Medicine will consult with those who tested positive for COVID-19, the release said.
For an updated list of COVID-19 test sites, visit: https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/covid-19-testing-sites/
