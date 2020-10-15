LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics announced that the football team has been hit with several positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the university, the positive rate for the football program over the last two weeks has been under 2.5%. The figure includes coaches and staff.
Members of the team testing positive will self-isolate for 10 days and will need a doctor's note to return to team activities.
The team is still practicing and plans to hold a second walk through at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
UNLV Athletics will continue to test the football program three times a week.
The Rebels open the season on October 24 at San Diego State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.