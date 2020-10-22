LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics announced on Thursday the UNLV Football Fan Cutout Program.
According to a news release, the program "is designed to provide season-ticket holders, Rebel Athletic Fund members and fans of UNLV football with the opportunity to have a presence in Allegiant Stadium during this season, should fan attendance be limited."
UNLV Athletics said that for those who invest in the program, a cutout featuring an approved image will be created with each commitment also counting as a scholarship gift to the RAF’s Momentum Fund Campaign.
“Seat selection” or cutout placement at Allegiant Stadium will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis with the cutouts to be placed in a variety of locations within the stadium.
The cutouts start at $79 each, with the option for multiple fan cutouts for an individual to be purchased at a discounted price. Fans are able to customize their image and a variety of upgrade opportunities are also available.
UNLV students may purchase a cutout at a discounted price of $49, the department said.
Orders must be placed by Oct. 26 to guarantee cutouts will be on display for UNLV’s home opener against UNR at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 31. Orders placed after October 26 will be added at the next home UNLV football game.
To purchase a cutout or to learn more about the UNLV Football Fan Cutout Program, click here.
