LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- College students could be spending more time on campus next fall as universities aim to get back to physical classrooms.
ULV spokesperson Tony Allen said the school is planning to have the majority of courses offered in person for the Fall 2021 semester:
We're actively planning for the fall semester at UNLV and expect a majority of courses to be offered in person, with campus facilities and offices open for in-person services as well. As always, we will continue to monitor conditions and follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our university community.
The statement comes after UNR President Brian Sandoval released a campus letter Monday, saying it aimed for primarily in-person instruction and student services by the fall.
“We’ve been heartened by the public health gains Nevada has seen with the advent of vaccines,” Sandoval wrote. “Because of these positive trends, I want you to know that we’re actively planning and preparing on being back for the fall semester – with more in-person academics and events, while remaining vigilant in all critical prevention efforts and continuing to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community.”
UNLV recently announced its spring commencement ceremonies would be held online.
