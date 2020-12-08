LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics announced Tuesday that its scheduled men’s basketball game v. Eastern Washington has been canceled.
The game was scheduled to take place Wednesday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
A member of the UNLV men’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing.
Eastern Washington was notified of the situation before traveling to Las Vegas, according to UNLV athletics.
