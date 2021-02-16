IMG_1069.jpg

Southern Nevada Health District's second COVID-19 vaccination site is seen inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Feb. 1, 2021.

 Cecil Anderson/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two vaccination sites have expanded appointments to seniors and frontline healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination.

UNLV and CSN student unions will now accept appointments for seniors 70 and older and frontline healthcare/community support members. The sites were previously only open for educators.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District website, both student unions accept appointments Monday-Friday.

Click here to make an appointment with UNLV or CSN for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

TO CANCEL AN APPOINTMENT

If your appointment was made through the SNHD and you need to cancel for any reason, you can cancel by using the cancellation link in your confirmation email or text. SNHD said confirmation emails may go to the junk folder in your inbox.

You can also email appointment details to covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org or call (702) 759-1900.

