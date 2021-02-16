LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two vaccination sites have expanded appointments to seniors and frontline healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination.
UNLV and CSN student unions will now accept appointments for seniors 70 and older and frontline healthcare/community support members. The sites were previously only open for educators.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District website, both student unions accept appointments Monday-Friday.
Current vaccine eligibility
As of Feb. 16, the following groups are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern Nevada:
Health Care Workforce (previously Tier One) including personnel who work in: Hospitals Long term care (includes residents) Laboratories Diagnostic imaging Pharmacies Medical/dental services First responders (EMT/paramedics)
People 70 years old and over
Public Safety & Security NV Dept. of Corrections staff Law enforcement, public safety and national security State and local emergency operations managers/staff
Frontline Community Support Education (Pre-K & K-12) and childcare — public/private/charter school settings Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) frontline educators, staff and students Community support frontline staff (i.e. frontline workers who support food, shelter, court/legal services, social services, public utilities, and other necessities of life for needy groups and individuals) Continuity of Governance (state and local)
For more information on vaccine eligibility,
visit the SNHD website. Click here to make an appointment with UNLV or CSN for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. TO CANCEL AN APPOINTMENT
If your appointment was made through the SNHD and you need to cancel for any reason, you can cancel by using the cancellation link in your confirmation email or text. SNHD said confirmation emails may go to the junk folder in your inbox.
You can also email appointment details to
covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org or call (702) 759-1900.
