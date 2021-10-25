LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 test and vaccination drive-thru site at UNLV will be closed on multiple upcoming holidays.
The site at UNLV's Paradise campus will close on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31; Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11; and Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.
Otherwise, the site operates Sunday through Thursday in the parking lot at 851 E. Tropicana Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tests and vaccinations are free on a first come, first served basis.
To date, more than 17,600 tests and 2,000 vaccinations have been administered at the UNLV drive-thru site.
