LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The drive-thru COVID-19 test and vaccination site at UNLV is moving locations this week, officials announced.
The site at the Stan Fulton building will close Thursday night and reopen Monday in the parking lot of the university’s Paradise Campus at 851 E. Tropicana Ave., east of Paradise Road across from the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hours of operation will resume to Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Anyone seeking a test or vaccine will enter off Tropicana and Wilber Street, east of the Paradise Campus.
The site can administer 500 tests and 300 vaccinations per night on a first come, first served basis. Both services are free. Since the first week of August, health officials say more than 15,000 tests and 1,500 vaccinations have been done on site.
While appointments are not necessary, registration is available here.
Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard and Community Ambulance and other partners are operating the site.
