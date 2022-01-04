LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will close temporarily and move locations to accommodate an increased demand for tests.
Clark County officials announced that the current testing site at UNLV's Paradise campus will close Thursday, Jan. 6. It will reopen on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the parking lot of Sam Boyd Stadium in the southeast valley.
The Sam Boyd test site will be open weekly, Sunday through Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The site will be operated by Clark County, Nevada National Guard, the Southern Nevada Health District and other partners, county officials said.
The new site will have estimates capacity for 1,200 tests and 300 COVID-19 vaccines nightly on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on supplies and staffing.
While no appointments are available for the drive thru site for testing or vaccinations, those getting tested are encouraged to set up an account with Color, the lab provided testing services at Sam Boyd. You can register for Color online.
Officials said results take about 72 hours to process. For test result inquiries, contact Color at (844) 531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.
The site will offer the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.