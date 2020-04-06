LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tests for COVID-19 are hard to come by. Now it will be even tougher to get results in the valley.
UNLV’s School of Medicine is one of Southern Nevada’s main test sites.
On Monday morning, it only had 150 test kits left and was set to close after Tuesday. Monday evening, the school received 250 kits, which will keep the center operational until Thursday. But the school is still seeking more kits.
One of the main #COVID19 test sites in Las Vegas will run out of kits tomorrow. "We haven't closed yet, but we felt like we have to be honest with the community - that could happen." @UNLVmedicine explains what happens next tonight on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/VeDRVwDJBn— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) April 7, 2020
“We know there are people out there we haven't been able to test because we are limited,” UNLV School of Medicine’s Dr. Michael Gardner said. “Our plan was to try to be open all through April, but obviously it's hard to have a testing center if you don't have testing kits."
- Those with COVID-19 symptoms described by the CDC or have had direct contact with a COVID-19 patient are asked to call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday for an appointment.
Dr. Gardner said Las Vegas and Clark County have not seen the peak of the virus yet. “Second half of April, maybe the third or fourth week,” he predicted.
UNLV only tests people who have symptoms, were pre-screened and scheduled an appointment. There is also a growing waitlist.
Since starting two weeks ago, UNLV has tested around 2,000 people. About 11% of those came back positive for coronavirus.
“The only way you get your hands around the pandemic is to know who is infected,” Dr. Gardner said.
The turnaround for the tests is a couple of days so UNLV is looking into the five-minute rapid result tests, but Dr. Gardner said those are even harder to find. Right now, most of those are being sent to virus hot spots including Seattle, New York and New Orleans.
“We're going to keep reaching out because we want to get a hold of those tests,” Dr. Gardner said.
If UNLV gets them, he said they will take a different approach, only offering them to first responders.
“Mainly so if they're negative, they can go back to work,” he said. “We need our firemen, ambulance drivers, police, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, anyone in healthcare. We need them on our front line right now.”
The school is also trying to expand testing to asymptomatic people.
“If you're positive but you have no symptoms your natural tendency is to go about your day,” he said. “But if you knew going about your day meant you might infect people around you, most people will do the right think and isolate themselves.”
Dr. Gardner said UNLV will get more tests. It’s simply a matter of when.
“We feel pretty confident that we're going to get a shipment for next week so even if we have to close for a couple days, we're leaving the tents up. And we'll open right back up,” he said. “I’m optimistic. We haven’t closed yet. But we felt like we had to be honest with the community that it could happen. We don’t have some magic, secret source, or under the table deal. We’re just like everybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.