LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday's UNLV and Colorado State game was canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the Mountain West Conference.
The game was declared "no contest," meaning the game will not be rescheduled. UNLV was set to travel to Fort Collins for its fifth game of the season. UNLV is currently 0-4.
The announcement comes on the heels of a recent decision to not allow fans at games at Allegiant Stadium due to COVID-19 cases spiking in Nevada. The next UNLV home game is set for Nov. 27 against Wyoming.
UNLV's football game at Colorado State scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 issues with the Rebels. The Mountain West Conference has declared the game a "no contest". It will not be made up.— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) November 18, 2020
UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois
“Based on four positive COVID-19 test results in our football program, the resulting contact tracing, and consulting with our medical and epidemiology experts, UNLV will not travel this weekend for its scheduled game at Colorado State and has informed the Mountain West and Colorado State."
“Over the past six weeks, more than 2,600 tests have been administered to UNLV football student-athletes, coaches and staff with a positivity rate of less than 0.6 percent. Unfortunately, with a surge in cases in the Las Vegas community and despite the efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and staff to adhere to health and safety protocols, the decision to not play this weekend is in the best health and safety interests of all involved.”
UNLV Football Head Coach Marcus Arroyo
“We are very disappointed to not be playing CSU this weekend but understand the circumstances. The health and safety of our players and staff remains our top priority and we are proud of the lengths everyone has gone through to play football in 2020. We look forward to playing again as soon as possible.”
