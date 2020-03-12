LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV will transition to remote operations after Spring Break, the university announced in a release Thursday.
In an address, UNLV President Marta Meana said the school would begin remote or virtual instruction starting Monday, March 23 out of "an abundance of caution" amid growing coronavirus concerns.
"The transition to remote instruction can result in unexpected impacts and complications for every member of our university community, and we need to be patient, flexible, and support each other during this challenging time," Meana said in a statement.
