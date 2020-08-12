LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV is going tobacco-free this fall to make sure students and staff are wearing a mask at all times.
Nearly 80 percent of classes at UNLV have switched to remote-learning, but the university is cracking down on staff and students who will still attend in-person classes.
UNLV said it wants to ensure anyone who steps foot on campus is following Nevada’s mask-mandate. Smoking requires removing a mask, so the college has removed smoking, vaping and chewing tobacco.
However the smoking-ban could have some other added benefits.
“Adolescences, young adults, even adults that use electronic cigarettes or cigarettes are more susceptible or would be more susceptible to viruses,” said Dr. Jacob Kaslow, pediatric pulmonary fellow at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Viruses like COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Standford Medicine released the first study that researched the link between vaping and COVID-19. It that showed teenagers and young adults who vape have a much higher risk of COVID-19 than their peers who did not vape.
Researchers surveyed 4,351 young people from 13 to 24-years-old across the U.S.
“Teens and young adults need to know that if you use e-cigarettes, you are likely at immediate risk of COVID-19 because you are damaging your lungs,” said the study’s senior author, Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, PhD, professor of pediatrics.
“We have to take this with a grain of salt. This was a great study but this was self-reported. Patients or young adults who have ever used e-cigarettes or traditional tobacco were about seven times more likely to test positive for covid. If you used in the last 30 days, it was about the same thing,” said Dr. Kaslow.
Dr. Kaslow said the challenge is differentiating between vaping-related illnesses and COVID-19.
Many of the symptoms - trouble breathing, coughing, headaches, fevers and GI issues - overlap.
Dr. Kaslow and other doctors suggest vapers quit immediately and advise parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of smoking and vaping.
“Young people may believe their age protects them from contracting the virus or that they will not experience symptoms of COVID-19, but the data show this isn’t true among those who vape,” said the study’s lead author, postdoctoral scholar Shivani Mathur Gaiha, PhD.
On top of the smoking-ban, UNLV listed hand washing, face coverings and social distancing as part of the new health requirements.
UNLV said the smoking ban is not permanent. It could change as the pandemic evolves.
