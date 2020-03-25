LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that it is postponing its 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.

"With great disappointment, we are announcing that the 2020 Spring Commencement is being postponed until sometime later in the year," UNLV said on Twitter.

The school went on to say that there is "simply no scenario in which it would be safe to convene at the Thomas & Mack as early as may."

UNLV said it can't say when the ceremony will be postponed to, adding that it's looking at a period "sometime late summer or in the fall."

"We know how disappointing this situation is for our graduating seniors & their families. It is also our favorite day of the year, as we celebrate everything our graduates have accomplished and the many, many sacrifices that have been made by our students and people close to them," the school added.

The move to postpone its graduation comes after Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Chancellor Thom Reilly on Wednesday issued a new memorandum that extending remote instruction at NSHE's institutions through the end of the spring semester and postponed in-person graduation ceremonies.

"Given the ever-changing environment following the spread of COVID-19 and consistent with Governor Sisolak's current emergency directives on social distancing, all NSHE institutions will complete the spring semester through remote instruction," the memorandum said.

The notice went on to say that holding in-person graduation ceremonies are not permitted under current emergency drectives from Governor Sisolak.

"Due to the magnitude in scheduling and planning of commencement ceremonies, we don't foresee a scenario where a traditional graduation could occur at the end of the 2020 Spring semester," Reilly explained. "I have directed our institutions to begin developing alternative virtual or delayed ceremonies for later in the summer or fall."

While ceremonies won't be held, degrees and certificates will still be distributed, allowing NSHE graduates to immediately enter into the workforce, the memo said.

Earlier Wednesday, UNLV announced that two employees tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a release from the school.