UPDATE: UNLV announced Friday a third student has tested positive for COVID-19 since school resumed on Aug. 24.
The school said the student tested positive on Aug. 26 and was last on campus Aug. 25. It wasn't known if the three cases were connected.
UNLV said the student is self-isolated and receiving care.
UPDATE: UNLV has announced a second student has tested positive for COVID-19 since school resumed earlier this week.
According to the school, the individual was last on campus on Aug. 25. The student is currently self-isolated and receiving care, UNLV said.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV President Keith Whitfield sent a notice to UNLV staff and students informing them of the school's first COVID-19 case of the Fall 2020 semester.
According to the notification, the person was asymptomatic and returned a positive test result. They were on campus Tuesday, August 25, said UNLV officials.
UNLV is encouraging everyone on campus to follow university health guidelines. Social distancing, face coverings and proper hygiene are some of the recommended tips. Visit UNLV's health requirements page for more information.
The well being of staff, students and faculty remains UNLV's top priority, they said.
University officials are monitoring the situation. Information regarding COVID-19 will be posted unlv.edu/coronavirus/confirmed-cases.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(5) comments
Whoa!!!!...... Better stop EVERYTHING, someone tested positive!!!...... Let's all put on our plastic suits, and stay in our houses for another 5 months!!
Or we could take it seriously, use contact tracing, and make sure those exposed get tested and then move on with our lives knowing we took responsible actions.
Unknown numbers are never answered. This has gone on past the ridiculous.
Contact tracing, social distancing, wearing masks..... Does nothing. This FAILED experiment has morphed into absolute RIDICULOUSNESS. People like you, if you're so afraid, stay in your home, don't EVER come out, we don't need you.
Never said I was afraid, and each of those activities actually do help. Believe it or not most people do not need fear to be motivated to help others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.