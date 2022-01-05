UNLV SMU Basketball

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger directs his team from the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game against SMU in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An upcoming UNLV basketball game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday.

In a press release, the conference said COVID-19 issues within the UNLV basketball program led to the postponement of UNLV's game versus Air Force set for Saturday, Jan. 8. The game was going to take place in Colorado Springs. 

The MWC said if the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

UNLV didn't immediately return a request for comment.

