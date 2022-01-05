LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An upcoming UNLV basketball game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday.
In a press release, the conference said COVID-19 issues within the UNLV basketball program led to the postponement of UNLV's game versus Air Force set for Saturday, Jan. 8. The game was going to take place in Colorado Springs.
Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the UNLV men’s basketball program, the game between the Runnin’ Rebels and Air Force, scheduled for Saturday, January 8, has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/r5ulhDhmzn— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 5, 2022
The MWC said if the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.
UNLV didn't immediately return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.