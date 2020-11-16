LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing in the valley, UNLV Athletics on Monday announced that its final two football games of the 2020 season and the start of the men's and women's basketball seasons will be played without fans in attendance.
"As COVID-19 test positivity rates have increased and community status is currently in the red category, Southern Nevada Health District guidelines will be followed and fans will not be allowed to attend home UNLV sporting events," UNLV Athletics said in a news release.
UNLV football is scheduled to host Wyoming on Nov. 27 and Boise State on Dec. 4 to close out the home portion of its 2020 schedule, while the men's and women's basketball seasons are set to begin on Nov. 25 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The department said it "will stay abreast of developments and health recommendations to determine if fans are able to attend home basketball games as the seasons progress."
"The health and safety of everyone involved continues to be our top priority. We appreciate the work of the Southern Nevada Health District and the State of Nevada throughout this period," UNLV Athletics Director Desiree Reed-Francois said. "We wish we could welcome fans to our games but we will continue to do our part to mitigate the serious impacts of the pandemic on all of those in Southern Nevada."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.