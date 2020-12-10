LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center is preparing to accept and administer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage.
The vaccine requires storage at –70 degrees Celsius OR –94 degrees Fahrenheit. The hospital will primarily use Pfizer's candidate.
The hospital has advised staff that frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients will be given the first doses. The vaccines are not mandatory, but administration strongly urges workers to sign up to protect themselves, patients and the community.
The hospital will notify staff when they are able to get the vaccine.
UMC said it plans to eventually give all employees the vaccine.
