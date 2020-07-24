(Horror Nights/Facebook)

(Horror Nights/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Universal Studios on Friday announced that it will not hold its annual Halloween Horror Nights event this October amid the pandemic.

"Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year," Universal said in a post shared on Twitter.

The company said that Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests.

Universal Studios Hollywood, according to the post, "continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."

The company said it looks forward to creating an amazing event in 2021.

