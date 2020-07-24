LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Universal Studios on Friday announced that it will not hold its annual Halloween Horror Nights event this October amid the pandemic.
"Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year," Universal said in a post shared on Twitter.
Update from Universal Studios Hollywood on HHN 2020.— Horror Nights (@HorrorNights) July 24, 2020
To receive email updates on next year's event, please sign up at https://t.co/sT3jWwcEL7 pic.twitter.com/k3xNISkdEP
The company said that Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests.
Universal Studios Hollywood, according to the post, "continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."
The company said it looks forward to creating an amazing event in 2021.
