LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- United Way of Southern Nevada and Clark County officials have teamed up to provide $1.7 million in childcare assistance.
Clark County is distributing grants through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant through the United Way Cares program to assist families who are struggling to pay childcare expenses as a result of the pandemic.
United Way will pay caregivers while Clark County schools continue with distance learning.
“We are passionate about helping parents and caregivers keep their children safe and secure so that they can continue to work and provide for their families,” said Ms. Kyle B. Rahn, President and CEO of United Way. “This funding comes right in time to help families impacted by COVID-19.”
The United Way program will offer up to $100 a week towards childcare for kids 12 years old and younger.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones lead a committee to provide support to working families. Commissioner Jim Gibson was also part of the initiative.
“Clark County is committed to working with our community partners to help our local families get through this pandemic, and one of the most basic needs many parents need is assistance paying for child care,” said Commissioner Jones. “We appreciate United Way of Southern Nevada’s assistance in helping us provide this support to families in need.”
Childcare assistance funding will be available until Dec. 30 for qualifying families through their caregiving providers. Special exceptions will be reviewed for older children who meet the criteria.
“Many families are struggling to make ends meet because of job losses and cutbacks in work hours and simply can’t afford childcare and expenses,” said Commissioner Gibson, a member of the regional subcommittee. “We are working collaboratively with all the local jurisdictions to ensure families most in need of this support can get it.”
Families interested in applying can do so on the United Way of Southern Nevada website.
