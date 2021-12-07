LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- Looking for a job? You don’t even have to leave your house to get hired with a Fortune 6 company.
Wednesday, Dec 8, United Healthcare will host a virtual job fair to hire 150 new employees for a wide range of full-time positions including costumer service, billing and claims, medical and clinical operations, nursing, and several other roles.
During the job fair, candidates will participate in a series of live Webinars highlighting the different roles and presented by local leaders from United Healthcare and its Nevada subsidiaries, Sierra Health & Life and Health Plan of Nevada. The event will also allow for one-on-one chats with representatives.
Sessions:
- 9:00am – Webinar by Commercial Plan Medical & Clinical Operations with Live Q&A
- 9:30am – Webinar by Claims and Customer Service Business leaders with Live Q&A
- 10:00am – Webinar by Billing, Enrollment and Contract leaders with Live Q&A
- 10:30am – Webinar by Nursing leadership with Live Q&A
The virtual job fair will place from 9am-12pm.
Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register.
Visit the link here to join the job fair.
