LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas residents are staying home for Nevada, but many construction workers are still work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Projects across the valley are seeing production continue while concerns over the 2019 novel coronavirus continue to rise.
A spokesperson for the 872 Laborers Union said they are keeping workers busy while practicing safety at their job sites.
"We're doing thermal testing. We did about 2,200 people today on Resorts World and they all came back clear," said business manager Tommy White.
"We're very lucky and fortunate that we're keeping construction open here. A lot of the other states have kept construction open also and think by keeping construction workers going it's giving some light to our future," he said.
White said that workers are spread out when they go on and off the various job sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.