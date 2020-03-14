LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara reiterated in a phone call Sunday afternoon to keep the schools open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jara echoed statements sent to media Friday that he would "not rule out" a short-term closure, but schools were scheduled to open Monday, March 16.
The National Education Association of Southern Nevada sent a letter to Jara dated Sunday asking for the schools to be closed.
The Clark County Education Association or CCEA, the largest teachers' union in Southern Nevada, did not respond to request for comment. Nor did CCSD.
The letter from NEA-SN echoed sentiments from dozens of callers to FOX5 with the same concerns. It highlighted a CDC report sent Friday recommending schools be closed for at least eight weeks, noting 15,000 schools nationwide that have closed.
"The reality is our schools are literal living petri dishes," the letter said. They urged action to "protect us all from the situation becoming even worse."
An online petition started earlier in the week calling for CCSD to close had nearly reached its goal of 50,000 signatures by the time of publication.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NEA of Southern Nevada Requ... by FOX5 on Scribd
