LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mass vaccination sites run by the Southern Nevada Health District were left with hundreds of extra doses over the weekend.
Appointments Friday and Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center were left unfilled.
The Pfizer doses that were left over only had a few more days before the shipment would expire, so SNHD opened up the LVCC site for walk-ins on Monday.
There was a notice posted on the SNHD website, and word quickly spread on the Las Vegas Vaccine Hunters Facebook group too.
"Last night I saw this post, and I decided to jump on it," Kevin Anderson said.
The Facebook page is how Anderson heard about the opportunity.
“I thought is this legit? I don’t know. I don’t want to waste taking a day off of work and school what if I waste everybody’s time in my family,” Anderson said. “It’s just so important that people get vaccinated for the peace of mind and for our health benefits. We got up early, went down to the Convention Center and it was much easier than I expected.”
Doses were administered to the first 300 walk-ins, Monday. The Southern Nevada Health District said this is the first time there’s been an opportunity for anyone to receive the vaccine. A spokesperson said it is not known if there will be another walk-in opportunity before eligibility opens for everyone 16 and older on April 6.
The mass vaccination sites like LVCC and Cashman saw a sharp increase in appointments when the hospitality industry became eligible early this month, however the rate began to slow down last week. A Cashman Center Vaccine site spokesperson said they are urging those that are eligible to sign up for appointments before eligibility opens to all, when they expect a rush of Nevadans at the mass vaccination sites.
