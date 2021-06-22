LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Unemployment filings continued to decline in May across Nevada, stats from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation showed.
Nevada's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.8% in May, down from 24.5% in May 2020. In the Las Vegas area, the rate was the highest at 8.9%, while Eureka County had the lowest rate at 2.2%.
The unemployment rate for Reno was 4.5% and 5% in Carson City.
The Las Vegas metropolitan area had 100,708 unemployed individuals in May, DETR records show. This was down 0.2% from April.
