LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The unemployment rate continues to trend downward in every county across Nevada.
According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2021 economic report, the state's unemployment rate was 7.3% in October, down 0.2% from September.
Unemployment, however, remains higher in Las Vegas and Clark County than in other areas of the state. In October, the unemployment rate for Clark County and for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area was 6.6%
