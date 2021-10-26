Unemployment benefits claims unexpectedly rose last week
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- DETR announced on Tuesday that unemployment was down in each of Nevada's counties in September.

Overall, the state's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5% in September, down 0.8% from August.

In the greater Las Vegas area, unemployment was down to 7.4% last month. It was 8.2% in August. Meanwhile, the labor force in Las Vegas shrunk.

There were 1,118,775 in September, which was 716 fewer workers than the month before. 

A full breakdown of unemployment rates by county is available here.

