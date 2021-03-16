LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- McCarran International Airport will be getting a medical clinic by the summer.
Clark County Commissioners approved a partnership with University Medical Center at their meeting on Tuesday.
UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said the clinic that will be located in terminal one outside the A/B security screening gates will be equipped with standard x-ray and EKG technology, and will service both passengers and airport staff.
The clinic will be able to do symptomatic COVID-19 tests, as well.
According to Van Houweling, the clinic will also offer primary care and quick care. When open, the clinic will operate from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
