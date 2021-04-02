LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans 16 and older can now make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations through UMC for next week.
On April 5, the state will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any Nevadan 16 and older. UMC will offer appointments at its vaccination center at the Encore Las Vegas on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
UMC encouraged community members to schedule appointments as soon as possible, as they're expected to fill up fast with expanded eligibility.
“As UMC’s world-class team members work tirelessly to build a brighter, healthier future for Southern Nevada, we urge community members to join us in our fight against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a statement.
The vaccine center has administered more than 38,000 vaccine doses since January, according to hospital officials.
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
You can schedule an appointment online at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or by calling 702-789-5160. UMC will offer appointments by vaccine and will offer doses of either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnsons vaccine.
Appointments are required and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
