LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and University Medical Center cut the ribbon on an express care center at McCarran International Airport on Thursday.
It's called "UMC Express Care @ LAS." The clinic will be available to both travelers and staff at the airport.
The clinic will offer a "full array" of services, including COVID-19 testing with one hour result times.
"We like the amenity of having a medical facility in the airport. We have long distance travelers, we have international travelers and being a destination city, we want to make sure that we have amenities for all of our different travelers," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation at McCarran.
TODAY: @UMCSN CEO Mason Van Houweling and Airport Director Rosemary Vassiliadis were on hand to cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of UMC Express Care @ LAS. The facility, located in Terminal 1, will offer a full range of clinical services and COVID-19 testing for travel. pic.twitter.com/jA0B3jBoVM— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) December 2, 2021
Officials said the clinic's abilities will expand with travel restrictions and requirements.
UMC Express Care @ LAS is located at Terminal 1. It's open everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
