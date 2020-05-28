LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas on Thursday announced that it is the first hospital in the state to test all admitted patients for COVID-19.
According to a news release, by testing everyone who receives inpatient care, UMC says it has improved its ability to quickly identity and isolate patients with COVID-19 infections.
UMC also provides testing to all patients who visit the hospital for medically necessary elective surgeries, including outpatient procedures that do not require admission to the hospital, the release said.
The inpatient testing expansion came as a result of UMC's rapidly increasing in-house laboratory testing capacity, according to the release. With the ability to run 10,000 tests per day, UMC says it now offers the state's highest-capacity COVID-19 testing lab. As a result of UMC's in-house testing capabilities, results are available within hours for admitted patients.
"UMC's new COVID-19 testing policy represents a key milestone for our community, providing new levels of safety for our patients and staff," said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling. "As a result of this valuable measure, community members can now rest assured that every single person receiving inpatient care at UMC has been tested for COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.