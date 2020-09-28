LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the largest hospitals in Las Vegas reported a significant decrease in COVID-19 hospital admissions Monday morning.
University Medical Center said its COVID-19 inpatient count has decreased by about 73% since late July. The daily high for COVID-19 patients was 121 and has dropped to 33 patients, according to UMC.
The report is good news for the Las Vegas Valley after a spike of coronavirus cases in July.
UMC also reportedly saw a drop in patients seeking emergency care for COVID-19 complaints, with a nearly 90% drop since its peak in July. UMC said on July 21, 79 patients visited UMC's emergency department for COVID-19-related ailments. UMC said the most recent daily count only had eight patients.
UMC's ICU occupancy has also dipped, dropping to 78% after hitting 92% on July 10, the hospital said.
“These encouraging figures represent continued progress in our county and UMC’s ongoing response to this unprecedented public health crisis,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a media release. “While the situation has certainly improved, we cannot afford to let our guards down."
UMC said its COVID-19 lab is also experiencing an average 12 hour turnaround time for COVID-19 tests. The hospital has performed about 340,000 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
UMC said same-day testing appointments are available five days a week at Cashman Center and Thomas & Mack Center. Both locations are open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To make an appointment, go online to UMC's testing website and select "public" testing under the drop-down menu.
