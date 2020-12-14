LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center on Monday became the first hospital in Nevada to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the state. At the front of the line? The healthcare works on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Medical staff at UMC in Las Vegas received doses of the vaccine after the first shipment arrived around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
A Twitter post from Clark County said that the health district on Monday received 12,675 doses of the vaccine, for distribution to "Tier 1" recipients, or those identified in Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine playbook as first priority to receive the vaccine. The tier includes employees at UMC and other hospitals and frontline facilities throughout the valley.
#COVID19 update: Today, the @SNHDinfo received 12,675 doses of the #Coronavirus vaccine developed by @pfizer. These first shipments are being delivered to hospitals to be administered to health care personnel.Pictures courtesy @GovSisolak and the SNHD.#Vegas #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/KoHz1ThaFB— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 14, 2020
SNHD officials said that popular pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens eventually will administer the vaccine to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Good luck to anybody that's required to take an unproven vaccine.
Personally, I don't believe that they really had the vaccine.
