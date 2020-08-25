LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC) announced it will extend it's COVID-19 testing location at the Las Vegas Convention Center through Dec. 31. This extension comes to provide local companies access to COVID-19 testing to their employees throughout the valley.
The Las Vegas Convention Center testing site was introduced in May, after spikes of the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation.
“As companies across Southern Nevada face new challenges amid this unprecedented crisis, UMC remains committed to helping our local business community protect the health of their employees,” said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling. “Our world-class team at the Las Vegas Convention Center looks forward to continuing to offer the robust COVID-19 testing resources needed to prevent new cases of the virus and build a brighter future for our community.”
For local businesses interested in testing services you are encouraged to contact the hospital's Corporate Testing Services team at 702-383-2388. You may also email evelia.olivero@umcsn.com to learn more about testing services for employers.
Residents interested in individual testing are encouraged to make an appointment online by visiting www.umcsn.com/testing. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
UMC encourages everyone to continue to slow the spread of the virus by standing 6 feet part from others whenever possible and to continue to wear a mask outside of your home. If you are experiencing any symptoms you are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.