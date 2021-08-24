LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center doctors sat down with FOX5 on a panel, no holds barred, and shared the challenges they are seeing daily in the hospital with the latest surge of COVID-19 patients.
The vast majority of patients across valley hospitals are not vaccinated; the Nevada Hospital Association says the numbers trend upwards of 90%.
"If people could just see how sick you could get with COVID in a hospital, I don't think the majority of them would actually think twice about getting vaccinated," said Dr. Shadaba Asad, UMC medical director of infectious diseases.
"I think that light at the end of the tunnel was really more like an oncoming train. And I really want to get the message out there: the delta variant is highly infectious. It makes people who previously either wouldn't have been as sick, or maybe not even gotten it, it makes you extremely ill," said Dr. Angie Honsberg, medical director of UMC’s medical intensive care unit and UNLV Medicine at UMC pulmonologist.
"When you watch a movie, right when when there's a death, the police officer has to tell the family that their loved one is gone. Imagine doing that five, ten times a day for a year and a half. And having people beg, 'Please save them.' You feel like a failure that you can't help this patient through," said Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease physician at UMC.
"The best thing you can do to support us is not need us. So get vaccinated. We don't want you to need us," Medina-Garcia said.
