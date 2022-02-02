LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UMC has been providing infusion treatment to high-risk COVID-19 patients to prevent hospitalizations and deaths. But the hospital’s outpatient monoclonal antibody clinic had to adjust to the omicron variant.
Officials tell FOX5 they stopped administering therapies from Regeneron and Eli Lilly several weeks ago. They say that decision was based on “mounting evidence” those two therapies have decreased efficacy against the omicron.
UMC officials say they acted swiftly to provide high-risk patients access to Sotrovimab, which remains effective against omicron. UMC also says in addition to Sotrovimab, it continues to provide Paxlovid antiviral pills for certain high-risk patients.
UMC says while supplies of Sotrovimab and Paxlovid are limited, UMC remains committed to providing high risk patients access to latest breakthrough COVID-19 treatment.
UMC’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases says officials don’t know what new variants might come and what treatment will be effective, but says it’s important to be flexible.
“I think develop a certain degree of flexibility in your healthcare system, in your hospital, in your staffing strategies to be able to rapidly adapt to the changing circumstances when it comes to this pandemic,” said Dr. Shadaba Asad.
On Wednesday during a state COVID-19 call, Nevada health officials said they knew some of those antibody drugs would not be used any longer and were already making plans to deal with that. They said other treatments are available but supply of those drugs is limited.
UMC says it has provided Monoclonal Antibody treatment to around 900 people.
